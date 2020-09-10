Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in BlackRock by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $557.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $582.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $609.69. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

