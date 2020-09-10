Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $655,000 Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 923,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,894 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,205,076,000 after acquiring an additional 310,661 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

BX stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.