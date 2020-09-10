Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $672,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 845.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,649 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,294.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,434,000 after purchasing an additional 992,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,965,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,064,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22,399.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 613,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,680,000 after purchasing an additional 610,601 shares during the last quarter.

BLV stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.75. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,763. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

