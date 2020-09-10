Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $691,000 in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,168,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,377,000 after buying an additional 183,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,944,000 after buying an additional 722,031 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.17. 25,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,980. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

