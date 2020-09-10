Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.10% of Invesco Municipal Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VKQ. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $6,643,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 82,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,868. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0489 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.