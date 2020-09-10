Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,316 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 715.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 556.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.