Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 152 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,222,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,069,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,203,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.89. 6,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.32.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,904,258.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

