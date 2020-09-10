Financial Survey: CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) vs. J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) and J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . alerts:

51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of J B Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of J B Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and J B Hunt Transport Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 J B Hunt Transport Services 0 14 6 0 2.30

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.64%. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus price target of $132.94, suggesting a potential downside of 3.70%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than J B Hunt Transport Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and J B Hunt Transport Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.34 $8.48 million $0.61 28.87 J B Hunt Transport Services $9.17 billion 1.59 $516.32 million $4.89 28.23

J B Hunt Transport Services has higher revenue and earnings than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. J B Hunt Transport Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and J B Hunt Transport Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10% J B Hunt Transport Services 5.65% 22.88% 9.59%

Risk and Volatility

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J B Hunt Transport Services has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

J B Hunt Transport Services beats CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, including origin and destination pickup, and delivery services. It operates 88,739 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its own chassis fleet of 81,442 units; and manages a fleet of 5,017 company-owned tractors, 633 independent contractor trucks, and 6,208 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply-chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 9,652 company-owned trucks, 412 customer-owned trucks, and 51 independent contractor trucks, as well as 20,344 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 6,366 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment offers traditional freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; and flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload solutions, as well as various dry-van and intermodal solutions. It also provides single-source logistics management for customers that desire to outsource their transportation functions. This segment operates 44 remote sales offices or branches. The JBT segment offers full-load and dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors operating over roads and highways. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 1,139 company-owned tractors. The company also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, including general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.