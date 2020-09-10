First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,022,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 298,493 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,350,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,320,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 1,112,985 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 39.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,772,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 1,061,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,941,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after buying an additional 638,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,321,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 578,734 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBP opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.97 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

FBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

