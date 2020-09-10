First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.48

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and traded as high as $33.49. First National Financial shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 15,190 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.79.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$344.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that First National Financial Corp will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, Director Stephen Smith purchased 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.53 per share, with a total value of C$300,113.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,343,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$216,857,954.97. Also, insider First National Securities Corporation sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.73, for a total transaction of C$100,011.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,059,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$447,705,853.80.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

