First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.82

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and traded as high as $14.20. First National shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First National stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.59% of First National as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

