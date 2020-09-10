First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,019 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.20.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $401.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total value of $175,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

