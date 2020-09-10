First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,346 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,662 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,592.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 52,374 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

SIMO opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

