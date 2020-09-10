First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 68,523 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,523 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NYSE:NOV opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.