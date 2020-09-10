First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 537.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,839 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 175,399 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 37,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

FPRX stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 579.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

