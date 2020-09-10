First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,366 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 400.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 934.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $881,000.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

