First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 982 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 118.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,321.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 146.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,217.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $969.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,106.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.