First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 63,059 NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 258.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,008,000 after buying an additional 4,117,613 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $122,766,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 2,424,235 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 285.7% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,992,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,860,000 after buying an additional 1,475,609 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

