First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,282 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter worth $55,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE AFL opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

