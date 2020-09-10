First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 379.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,667 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $165,542,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 150.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,758,000 after purchasing an additional 823,986 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 620.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 767,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 660,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,222,000 after purchasing an additional 552,729 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com stock opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 569,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $42,258,273.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,036.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $78,438.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,765 shares in the company, valued at $269,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,854,597 shares of company stock valued at $453,729,211.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

