First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Brooks Automation worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $81,183,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 375.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,557,000 after purchasing an additional 525,602 shares during the period. Finally, Tower House Partners LLP lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 38.1% in the first quarter. Tower House Partners LLP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $44.97 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKS. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,169,861.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,303.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,262. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

