First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 100.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 180.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 934.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 333.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

