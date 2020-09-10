First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,567 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.