First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 613.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after acquiring an additional 361,875 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 460,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of CBRE opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

