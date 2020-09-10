First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO opened at $233.11 on Thursday. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $288.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.59.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 70,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $14,794,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.79, for a total transaction of $7,447,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,486 shares of company stock valued at $72,467,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.