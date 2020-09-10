First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Prospect Capital by 164.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 809,014 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Prospect Capital by 16.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 863,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 367.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 72,056 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

