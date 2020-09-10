First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

