First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 102.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 133.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

