First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,169 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

