First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,510 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 37,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

