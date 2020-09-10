First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 133.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

IDLV opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $35.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90.

