First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $2,093,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 66,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

NYSE:BEP opened at $45.01 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

