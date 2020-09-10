First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,050 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,050 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.