First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,002 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23,777.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 699,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 696,687 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,637.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after purchasing an additional 595,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period.

IYH opened at $226.21 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $234.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day moving average of $212.64.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

