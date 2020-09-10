First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 982 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 115.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 46,283 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of New York Times by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 44.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.83.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $540,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,445.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $656,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 373,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,564,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

