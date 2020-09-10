First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3,021.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,089.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $71,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,857.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $68.52 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

