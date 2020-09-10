FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 472.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $330,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $1,855,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FMC by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of FMC by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 591,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $107.91 on Thursday. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. FMC’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.35.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

