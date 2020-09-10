Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 261.0% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 982,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,095,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

