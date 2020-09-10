Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

FBRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. FBR & Co began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 89,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $356.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) EPS for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 516.31% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%. Analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

