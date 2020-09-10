Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Fortive by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 925,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,648,000 after acquiring an additional 353,483 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 472,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after acquiring an additional 253,327 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 561,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $80,258,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,461,625.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.19. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

