Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.93. 10,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,912. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. Fortive has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $80.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

