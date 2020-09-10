Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.95

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.95 and last traded at C$9.95, with a volume of 470486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FVI shares. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.60 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9,320.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$61.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$485,237.10. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.21, for a total value of C$1,180,401.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at C$758,546.76. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,168 shares of company stock worth $1,349,452.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.