Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FBHS. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.