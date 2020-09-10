Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.40

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 115835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

