FY2022 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.93. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PVH has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at about $73,179,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PVH by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,536,000 after acquiring an additional 514,263 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 595.1% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 456,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 304,146 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PVH by 76.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 274,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

