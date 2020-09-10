G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GIII opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $584.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

