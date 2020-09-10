Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 84,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 135,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 111,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG opened at $162.06 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $176.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $37,639.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

