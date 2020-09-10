Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.63% of Timkensteel worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 192.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 3,889.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 13.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 9.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMST opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Timkensteel Corp has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.49. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Timkensteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Timkensteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Timkensteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

