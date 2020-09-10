Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $48,759,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,180,000 after buying an additional 363,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,961,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 929.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 233,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,377,000 after buying an additional 170,452 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $106.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

