Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Olin worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,467,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,514,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,186,000 after purchasing an additional 950,507 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth $8,554,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olin by 57.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,665,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 608,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

NYSE:OLN opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 8,482 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

